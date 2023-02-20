This Friday it’s the one year anniversary of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and Matt Hancock’s doing something special to commemorate the day. On Monday he’ll be at the NFT Gallery in Mayfair, flogging crypto art to fundraise for the country…

“I would love to invite you to join me in celebrating the launch of the ‘From Ukraine with Love’ NFT collection, facilitated by the Coinbase NFT Marketplace.”

The NFT collection has been painted by one of the five Ukrainian refugees Hancock’s been hosting, Oleg Mischenko. His wife arrived in West Suffolk at the start of the war, before the Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched, and Matt took them in. Oleg initally had to stay in Ukraine like all men his age, though he has subsequently joined his family in the UK.

The NFT collection, in a departure from the stereotypical cartoony style associated with the genre, comprises a number of paintings of Oleg’s country and will be auctioned off on the 27th.

Fair play Matt…