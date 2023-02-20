Suella Braverman has temporarily parted ways with collective cabinet responsibility, warning the PM that the government must not drop the Northern Ireland Protocol bill. Her intervention comes after Boris made a sparkling return to form in the Sunday Telegraph, warning Rishi to stick with the bill. Penny Mordaunt joined in the blue-on-blue, calling Boris’s words “helpful”…

Today the Home Secretary said that the NI Protocol Bill “is one of the biggest tools we have in solving the problem on the Irish Sea”.

Meanwhile Downing Street fought back last night, with a ‘senior tory source’ – read No. 10 comms whiz – labelling Boris a hypocrite over his calls not to ditch the bill, accusing the former PM himself of ditching the bill in December 2020 to unlock trade talks:

“Boris warning the government not to do exactly what he did to get a good deal with the EU is very Boris.”

Just another day within the happy Tory family…