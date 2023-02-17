Staggeringly impressive viewership numbers recorded during Tom Newton Dunn’s TalkTV show last night, as the former high-flying political editor of The Sun secured zero viewers for half his show. From a peak of 2000 when he started, that fell to nought by quarter past 10, before surging to a whopping 100 at half past, and back down to zero for the final fifteen minutes. Despite strong competition, Guido’s genuinely never seen such poor ratings since TalkTV launched…

Paul’s interview on GB News that morning, on the other hand, pulled in 50,600 viewers…