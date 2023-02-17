As Sturgeon loyalists work their way through Scotland’s stock of kleenex dealing with the grief of losing their great leader, one of her Holyrood staffers took to Twitter to mourn. Nikita Bassi, caseworker to Sturgeon for the last 20 months, shared a graphic claiming “56 achievements for 8 years of Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister”. Many of them are questionable:

“Dentistry charges scrapped” – not for most, just young people and over 60s

“Free eye tests” – introduced in 2006, a year before the SNP entered government

“Queensferry crossing” – construction began in 2011, 3 years before Sturgeon became First Minister

“Aberdeen bypass” – approved in 2009, 5 years before Sturgeon became First Minister

It appears Bassi didn’t read the graphic properly however, otherwise she’d have spotted this point no one should boast about…

Unfortunately ‘securing independence’ doesn’t make the list…