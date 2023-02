According to CNN journalist Don Lemon, 51-year old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley should pack up her bags and go home because she’s “not in her prime“. In the excruciating moment above, he then explains that women are only in their “prime” in their twenties, thirties, and “maybe” forties – although only after remembering the colleague sat to his right is in her forties herself. Prime for what? “Look it up”, says Lemon…