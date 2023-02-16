Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Jesse Norman vs Jolyon Maugham mdi-fullscreen

This morning Jolyon Maugham decided to test his mettle once again in the Twitter Bitch Fight arena, as he laced up his gloves to face Transport Minister Jesse Norman. Ding ding…

Round one kicked off when Jolyon replied to Jesse’s tweet regarding sewage pollution, with the Kimono King jabbing Norman over the “disgraceful situation” in the River Wye:

Jesse immediately swung back, claiming Jolyon was “not well placed to call anything disgraceful” after his treatment of Norman’s wife… one Kate Bingham. Now it’s personal…

Jesse is, of course, referring to Jolyon’s accusation that Bingham had a “brazen conflict of interest” and “leaked confidential information to investors” as vaccine tsar in 2020. The same accusations that Jesse later printed onto a tea towel for Bingham’s birthday…

Tea towel drama aside, Jolyon stood his ground. The foxbeater wasn’t going down without a fight…

On the counterattack, Jesse replied:

On the ropes, Jolyon then claimed Norman was dodging his questions because he’s “afraid to criticise the powerful right wing newspapers that uncovered [Bingham’s abuses”:

At the end of the round, Norman hit the final haymaker by again sharing the decorative tea towel that still sits in the family kitchen. And pointing out that Jolyon had to withdraw legal action after realising it wouldn’t quite pan out…

Usually Guido leaves it to co-conspirators to decide the winner. In this case, there can be only one loser…

 
