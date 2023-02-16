Given Rachel Reeves will be handling the public purse if Labour win the next election, you’d hope she’s at least responsible enough with her own finances to manage her MPs expenses card. Not so much…

In 2015, Reeves was one of nineteen MPs to have her official credit card suspended by IPSA after racking up £4,033.63 in invalid expense spending – the third-highest sum of all nineteen listed. According to the Guardian, she cleared her outstanding debts soon afterwards. Guido has contacted Reeves’ office for an explanation. Radio silence so far…