Speaking on his The Rest is Politics podcast, Rory Stewart has spoken of his future career plans. After engaging in some self-congratulation and praise for the expense scandal-mired Douglas Alexander, Rory was asked about a return to front line politics. The one-time Tory leadership contender demurred, before eventually responding with “well, I don’t know…”:

“As I relax more, as I recover more – I am a kind of recovering politician – the temptation comes back more… The fantasy is to find a way to be helpful and really help the country.”

Guido wasn’t surprised to hear of Rory’s continued political aspirations. According to a former constituency officer, Stewart never intended to leave Westminster for good. The question is, which party would he go for…