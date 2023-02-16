A co-conspirator shared this from the lobby of the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero last night. A lobby which, it’s fair to say, isn’t exactly hot with activity. The building appears to be almost completely empty, yet still there’s a two-bar heater running to keep the doors warm, all the lights switched on to make the entrance look pretty, and TV screens reminding passersby of the department’s apt new branding. Remember, as the government themselves point out, “turning down radiators in rooms you aren’t using or use less could save you up to £70 a year.” It all adds up…