Wallace: “Just Bollocks” to Claim UK Not Ready to Take Over NATO Rapid Reaction Force

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace gave a traditionally forthright set of interviews this morning, at one point describing allegations that NATO has asked Germany to remain in charge of their rapid-reaction force due to UK forces being overstretched as “just bollocks”. Not often you hear that on BBC Breakfast…

The claim was first made by Table.Media, a German media outlet, before being picked up in this weekend’s Mail on Sunday:

“The information service said Nato had expressed concerns that the UK would not be able to take over command of the unit by the deadline of January 1, 2024, and had informally asked the Bundeswehr – the German military – if it would continue to lead it in 2024 instead.”

In response, Ben Wallace says NATO leadership did not approach anybody, the UK is taking over the VJTF as scheduled and the claim is based on reports “from a German website you and I have never heard of”. He was quite open about making a case to the Treasury for “some money” to battle inflation, though didn’t admit the reported figure of £10 billion needed…

Also eyebrow-raising was Wallace’s response to being asked whether he’d like to be the next NATO Secretary General:

“Being Defence Secretary is a great job, though not good for the hairline”

The response is being widely interpreted as a great big ‘yes please’.

Why ever could he be wanting an escape route…