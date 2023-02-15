Sturgeon Twice Dodges Questions About Police Investigation

During her resignation press conference Nicola Sturgeon twice dodged probing questions into whether a police investigation was the cause of her decision to step down. In recent days Police Scotland were finally given permission to formally interview a number of SNP and ex-SNP figures about the disappearance of £600,000 that had been donated by activists and ring-fenced as a Scottish Independence fund.

Despite the ring-fencing, when the SNP published their 2019 accounts it was noticed they had just £96,000 in the bank.

More intriguingly, it later emerged that Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, loaned the party over £100,000 in June 2021, a move that Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy described as “beyond odd for the SNP chief executive – and Nicola Sturgeon’s husband – to be lending his employer a six-figure sum of money”.

During today’s conference the First Minister repeatedly dodged questions about whether the police investigation had forced her to make the decision to quit, and said she would not comment on ongoing police investigations. Guido reckons the Lobby would have spent much more time scrutinising this were she a Tory First Minister…