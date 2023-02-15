Following weeks of scrutiny over her controversial transgender reform bill and stance on trans rapist prisoners, Nicola Sturgeon resigned this morning. This came as a surprise to Guido – for weeks pundits were warning the government’s decision to block Scotland’s Gender Reform Bill was a victory for Nicola and the independence cause. Instead it’s seen unionism boon and Sturgeon quit. Even Reuters is now reporting that Rishi “outmanoeuvred” the First Minister.

Behind the scenes Sue Gray, the powerful Second Permanent Secretary to Cabinet Office, went out on a limb in Whitehall leading the mandarin’s efforts to block the block. She was hyperactive behind the scenes trying to stop Alister Jack using Section 35, claiming it would be terrible for the union and boost Nicola. Her expertise on the union has been found wanting…

The Guardian’s political editor Pippa Crerar’s judgement was likewise shown up, as her analysis described how the SNP might weaponise a court battle, which could prove a “gift to the independence cause”. Whilst New European columnist James Ball said the government’s invocation of Section 35 was “every one of Sturgeon’s Christmases at once”. He went on to add it was “total idiocy”.

The were plenty of Tories who made the same, demonstrably wrong, argument. Senior Scottish Tory MSP Jamie Greene voted for the bill on those grounds. Penny Mordaunt too warned it could backfire. Theresa May displayed her characteristically statesman-like political acumen as she came out in favour of the bill. A fair number of Tory wets were left high and dry, as they piled on to criticise the government’s decision to block the move. Whilst the Tory Reform Group called UK Government intervention a “deeply concerning development” which “played into the hands of those who seek to break our Union”. A reminder – “Yes” is now 12% behind in the polls.

The CEO of gender-bending PinkNews, Benjamin Cohen, also took to Twitter to decry the government’s Section 35 decision – he claimed it would present an existential threat to the United Kingdom’s government and added unionists were “doing their best to further the cause of Scottish independence“.

Astonishing final campaign of misinformation and fake news ahead of Scotland’s Parliament voting to update the Gender Recognition Act. Also surprising that media & politicians that claim to be unionists are doing their best to further the cause of Scottish independence 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍⚧️ — Benjamin Cohen (@benjamincohen) December 22, 2022

Perhaps Ben’s predictions could be improved by breaking free from his happy news safe space…