Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as First Minister, brought down by her own absurd gender reform bill and crashing support for independence. As ever, Guido brings you the runners and riders for who might step up to replace her. The latest polling from Panelbase, published last week in The Sunday Times, paints a grim picture for the SNP; virtually none of the potential candidates have any name recognition or support base. Still, here’s how things stand…

Kate Forbes – Scotland’s current Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy. By a narrow margin, the most ‘popular’ choice to win, although only in the loosest sense of the word – she got 7% in the Panelbase poll. At 32 years old, she’d be the youngest political leader in the UK by quite a margin. Hasn’t ruled out standing, according to “a source close to her” in the Times. Crucially, she’s been sceptical of Sturgeon’s gender policies. Currently on maternity leave…

John Swinney – Current Deputy First Minister. Got 6% in the Panelbase poll. Loyal to Sturgeon and an experienced operator, although recently caused upset amongst the party’s MSPs after he allegedly assured them they could “vote with their conscience” on the Gender Reform Bill… only to then apply a three-line whip. Was accused of withholding evidence during the Salmond Inquiry, and survived the Scottish Tories’ subsequent vote of no confidence.

Angus Robertson – Former SNP leader in Westminster between 2007 – 2017, now the Constitution Secretary in Holyrood. Lost his Commons seat to none other than Douglas Ross. Scored a whopping 5% in the Panelbase poll. Once claimed a £400 home cinema system on parliamentary expenses…

Màiri McAllan – Current Minister for Environment, Biodiversity and Land Reform. Elected in 2021, and only 30 years old. Regarded as a rising star within the party – though probably too early for her to go for the big job this time. 3% in Panelbase. Appointed environment minister in her first week in Holyrood…

Keith Brown – Current Justice Secretary and Depute SNP Leader. Failed to win the Depute leadership in 2014. Insisted last month that the Gender Recognition Reform Bill would not be reviewed to give more protections to women’s spaces. 2% in Panelbase. Claimed in 2021 he wanted the pandemic to end just so the SNP could get on with its push for independence.

Neil Gray – Former Lanarkshire MP, now the Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development in Holyrood. Responsible for handling Scotland’s Ukrainian refugees. Got a thunderous 1% in the Panelbase poll…

With a whopping 69% in the Panelbase polling, however, was notorious political heavyweight… “Don’t Know”. Definitely one to watch…