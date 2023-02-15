Diane Says Only Difference Between Corbyn and Starmer Was Brexit

Following Keir Starmer’s confirmation that Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next election, Diane Abbott has shed some light on relations between the pair. Speaking to the News Agents podcast, Abbott confirmed that Corbyn and Starmer “had a perfectly good relationship”. Corbyn’s ideological bedfellow went onto posit that:

“The only thing that they differed on was that Jeremy, in his heart of hearts, was a Brexiteer. And Keir Starmer, at that point, was passionately pro-Remain.”

She also added that Jeremy “has no intention of standing as an independent” at the next election…