WATCH: Police Protect Eco-Terrorist After Bystanders Deal With Disruption

Eco-extremists Animal Rebellion have been marking Valentine’s Day with an anti-Rishi love-in on Westminster Bridge. Unfortunately for the group, their protest to “spread love to all beings” went unrequited – as passersby stepped up and dragged the protesters off the street. In essential Valentine’s Day viewing, the eco-loons were sent head over heels…

Although the police have since arrested five protesters for obstructing a highway, video from the protest suggests the response left something to be desired. As bystanders took matters into their own hands and removed protesters, police stood idly by. One confrontation towards the end of the video saw a member of the Met take on a passer-by, leaving an eco-terrorist sat happily on the bridge. The police even arrested one person for ‘assaulting’ a protester. There’s no love lost between the police and the people they should be serving.