Keir Starmer has made much of the diversity within his Shadow Cabinet. He previously pledged it would “balanced in terms of diversity”, and has since maintained an equitable gender balance amongst his top team. However, digging deeper into Labour’s top team reveals this may not extend beyond those in the limelight. Amongst Labour’s Political Advisers (PAds), there is a significant underrepresentation of women. The boys outnumber the girls almost 2:1. Just 35% of Labour’s top team of advisers are women, while 65% are men.

Despite his support for equal pay, David Lammy’s top team consists entirely of men. Lisa Nandy, Nick Thomas-Symonds and Ed Miliband also don’t employ a single woman. Nandy won’t be concerned, she just needs her team to switch their self-identification…

Find the PAd List at order-order.com/pads or below. As always, updates, omissions or corrections should be sent to team@order-order.com.