London Labour MPs Seema Malhotra, Jon Cruddas, and Siobhain McDonagh have hit out at Sadiq Khan’s plan to expand the ULEZ to cover the whole of Greater London, set to be implemented on 29th August. According to LBC, the three MPs have broken cover to attack the money-grabbing scheme – drivers of cars which don’t meet emissions standards will have to pay £12.50 just to switch on their engines – over fears it will disproportionately affect lower-income workers and weaken the local economy. Just yesterday, it was reported that nearly every Home Counties council said it would refuse to play ball over the scheme…

Now Labour’s own MPs are openly turning against it. Seema Malhotra, Labour’s Shadow Business and Consumers Minister, said this morning:

“Whilst I share the goal of reducing pollution and increasing air quality, I am very concerned about the economic impact the current roll-out plans will have on residents and small businesses… [the plans will have] a disproportionate effect on lower income families and the self-employed who use their vehicle for work.”

Jon Cruddas added he was “deeply disappointed” the scheme was going ahead, with Siobhain McDonagh also opposing it. Sadiq, meanwhile, is pressing ahead, claiming the plan will save lives. When quizzed on the policy last month, Sir Keir himself gave the Mayor his full backing. ULEZ if you want to…