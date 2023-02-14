The Times’ business pages today carry a big story entitled “Eurozone is set to revive fiscal rules after holding off recession”. The piece gleefully reports that growth rates for the EU have beaten expectations and mean the region will “narrowly avoid recession this winter”. Two of the key measures presented to readers are inflation forecast for 2023 and GDP growth in December (month on month). Accompanied by these hilarious bar charts:

Guido feels not even the misleading bar chart-loving LibDems would try and get away with that on their leaflets…