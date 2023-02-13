Three Insulate Britain protesters have been found guilty of causing a public nuisance during their two-hour blockade of London traffic back in October 2021. The trio heard the jury’s verdict this afternoon at Inner London Crown Court, with all three banned from even mentioning the climate at all in making their defence case. One loon who ignored this ban during a previous case was subsequently jailed for eight weeks for contempt of court…



Helen Redfern, Simon Reding and Catherine Rennie-Nash, who glued themselves to the road at Bishopsgate, will be sentenced in March alongside four other eco-warriors who were convicted at earlier trials. At least none of them cried in the courthouse this time…