During this week’s only Downing Street briefing, the PM’s official spokesman refused to rule out that an alien invasion of Earth has begun. Asked about the mysterious UFOs being repeatedly shot down over the US, the spokesman refused to comment on security issues. Questions are now being raised about the origin of these ‘balloons’.

Overnight, senior US general Glen VanHerck said he would not rule out aliens as the source of the “threat”.

Asked by a Lobby hack at this morning’s briefing, Rishi’s spokesman was asked whether the government believes aliens could be the cause of these UFOs. Crucially, the spokesman didn’t rule it out, merely saying he wasn’t going to get into speculation.

Further asked whether the PM believes in aliens, journalists were informed it was “not something I’ve asked him” – another non-denial – before the spokesman said he’d prefer to stick to questions on terrestrial matters. Presumably if Aliens do invade Britain and demand to be taken to our leader, most people wouldn’t bother taking them to Downing Street…