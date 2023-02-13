Strangely, Labour’s dossier of GPC spending omits lots of the details provided within ministers’ answers to Emily Thornberry’s written questions. One such example is spending by the Foreign Office with a company called Capital Pinball, purchased multiple times by the department from 2021 to 2022. Summing £13,263.

In response to one of Emily’s questions, the FCDO revealed that Capital Pinball had provided furniture hire for the British High Commission in the Aussie capital Canberra, and the High Commissioner’s official residence Westminster House. Among the events catered for parties for were: the Queen’s Birthday Party; UK in Australia’s 2021 end-of-year reception; a lunch for Chevening scholars… and a networking reception for Labor party staffers after the Australian federal election. UK Labour’s sister party…

Presumably while the left-wing staffers from down under were enjoying their taxpayer-funded largesse, they were similarly disgusted by the UK government’s waste – especially that spaffed on furniture provided by Capital Pinball. Guido presumes UK Labour staffers will turn down any reciprocal invitation from Australia’s London High Commission should they win the next election…