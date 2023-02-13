On the day Labour launches its big attack on government expenses and taxpayer waste, former cabinet minister Douglas Alexander is busy celebrating his return as a Labour candidate for East Lothian at the next general election. Following his selection last night, Alexander claimed he’s “humbled and delighted” to be standing, and is promising to “get down to some serious work to ensure a Labour victory“. This is, of course, the same Douglas Alexander who spent over £30,000 on expenses renovating his constituency home, and paid back £12,600 over the renting out of a “building next to his flat” between 2001 and 2005…

At the time, his spokesperson said he repaid this only “for the avoidance of doubt“, and denied any wrongdoing. Among the expensed items he claimed for his second home were a CD player, bed sheets, and new garage doors. All apparently essential for his work as an MP, and so at the gift of the taxpayer. The timing of the announcement of his return today will not please the Labour press office…