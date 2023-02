This is the moment Jared O’Mara’s parliamentary staffer, Gareth Arnold, grassed his boss for submitting fake expense claims to fund his cocaine habit. Arnold, who himself was also found guilty of fraud in court yesterday, can be heard telling a 999 responder “I’m the person that inputs [O’Mara’s] claims for him”, explaining how the ex-Labour MP had defrauded the taxpayer “to the tune of thousands of pounds”. Both are expected to receive their sentences imminently…