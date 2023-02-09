Red Wall Rottweiler Lee Anderson is settling in to his new job as Deputy Party Chairman by doing what he does best: taking on the BBC. Having made headlines already this morning for his interview with The Spectator’s James Heale – “Capital punishment? 100% effective!” – Anderson took to the airwaves on BBC Radio Nottingham for a clash with presenter Verity Cowley. It’s about as entertaining as you’d expect…

The pair immediately clashed over Anderson’s comments on food banks, with Cowley repeatedly hammering away at his claim that anyone earning over £30,000 shouldn’t need to use one. Quite rightly, Lee stood his ground. The discussion then turned to “dishonesty”, with Cowley then saying some would call Lee himself dishonest over his 2019 door knocking incident with Michael Crick. Anderson bit back by asking (ten times over) “have you ever told a lie?” To which Cowley eventually replied “we sometimes tell false truths to protect people”…