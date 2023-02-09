Jo Gideon is the latest Tory MP to stand down at the next General Election. She released a statement this afternoon saying she has “not taken the decision lightly” and will “continue to serve” until the election…

UK Polling Report has the data on the Tories’ chances in her seat at the next election – they’re not good. No prizes for guessing why she’s off…

Read the statement below:

I have written to the Chairman of Stoke-on-Trent Conservative Federation to inform him that it is no longer my intention to stand for readoption.

I have not come to this decision lightly. I have invested much time and love in my work as the Conservative Member of Parliament for this city that I care deeply about. I will continue to do so until the next General Election.



It has been a huge honour to represent the people of Stoke-on-Trent Central as their first Conservative Member of Parliament. I am incredibly proud of my achievements, putting people before politics.



I personally secured over £10 million to clear over 23,000 tonnes of combustible waste from the Twyford House site, which would have caused catastrophic damage if it had caught fire.

My campaign to introduce Harper-Lee’s Law and raise awareness of button battery safety is gaining momentum. I will work tirelessly to protect children.



I was the first Member of Parliament to host a constituency Food Summit to discuss health and environmental issues, bringing together leading industry experts.



I have championed small local businesses, charities, community groups and the ceramics industry. I have, together with the other two Stoke MPs secured well over £100 million for projects which will ensure better transport, more jobs and new homes in the city in years to come.



It has been a privilege to champion Stoke-on-Trent Central, and to represent my residents in Parliament. It is a privilege to serve with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a Conservative Party that understands the needs of areas like ours. I pledge that we will continue to deliver on our commitments to the people of Stoke.



And finally, representing our community in Parliament is the greatest honour of my life. The city was rightly named the kindest in the UK and I thank the many people locally who have shown me kindness and worked with me for the betterment of the place I have been proud to call home.