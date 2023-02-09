IDS Told Off for Heckling Minister Over Lack of China Sanctions

There was some major blue-on-blue in the Commons this morning as numerous Tory backbenchers rounded on the government for allowing a meeting to take place between a Foreign Office official and Xinxiang Governor Erkin Tuniyaz. IDS, Desmond Swayne and Foreign Office Select Committee Chairman Alicia Kearns all rounded on the government for rolling out the red carpet for the human rights abuse perpetrator, while the US has sanctioned him.

While answering one question, IDS began heckling Minister Leo Docherty, eventually being told off by Sir Lindsay. If Rishi wants to normalise business with China it’ll be against the wishes of his backbenchers…