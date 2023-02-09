As UK food price inflation skyrockets by a record 13.3%, parliamentarians will soon have to dig deeper into their pockets to fund their taxpayer-subsidised dining: the Commons catering venues are whacking their prices up… by just 5%.
The biggest hit to Members’ wallets, however, will come from the booze hikes. Alcohol prices are going up by 10% across the board…
“Prices in House of Commons catering venues will increase from 6 March 2023 as part of the annual financial planning round, to keep up with the increasing cost of food and drink.
The overall increase on food is 5%. Alcoholic drinks, where served, will increase by an average of 10% overall to become more aligned with external establishments. Price increases have been agreed by the Finance Committee and the Commission.”
The House of Commons bulletin claims that booze prices will now be more aligned with “external establishments“, although as Guido’s already pointed out, when a pint costs £6.45 in the Red Lion, and £3.45 over the road in Parliament, a 10% increase doesn’t quite align things. Bottoms up…