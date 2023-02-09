Jared O’Mara has been sentenced to four years in jail. He will serve two years in custody before being released on licence. That’s twice as long as he served the people of Sheffield Hallam…

His Chief of Staff Gareth Arnold – the one who first alerted police to his boss’s fraud – received a 15-month sentence suspended for two years. O’Mara tried claiming his autism limited his culpability – the judge pithily summed up that “You knew perfectly well what you were doing – you were behaving perfectly rationally and were using your autism to extract funds from IPSA to fund your cocaine and alcohol driven lifestyle.”