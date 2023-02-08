Downing Street has just announced that President Zelenskyy is to visit the UK today for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During a whistlestop tour, he’ll visit Rishi in No. 10 this morning, address parliament, and visit training Ukrainian troops.

The visit comes as the PM announces plans to expand training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to sea and air, including fighter jet pilots and marines.

Rishi says:

“President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries. “Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory. “I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future. It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.”

The UK will also announce further Russian sanctions later this morning. Another busy day ahead...