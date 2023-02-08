On Monday Guido reported on the stand-off over at the Hemel Hempstead Conservative Association, with former agent Kevin Drew taking Association Chair Mark Woods to Watford Employment Tribunal after Woods allegedly suspended Drew for whistleblowing on furlough fraud. The matter was going to a public hearing…

Guido’s sources say the whole thing, after two years of in-fighting and hundreds of thousands in legal fees, was wrapped up by 2pm yesterday afternoon. Apparently the Tories coughed up and settled soon after the judge vowed to proceed with a video live streamed public hearing. Clearly they weren’t keen on all their dirty laundry being aired in public.

According to another source, Woods only represented half of the executive council at the tribunal “because the others were appalled at his unilateral and ultra-vires behaviour in suspending the agent and hiding the facts”. All respondents were made aware of the fraud allegations as far back as February 2021. One local source even tells Guido “the corruption… knows no bounds”. The terms of the settlement aren’t clear yet, although it looks like Drew has played a blinder…