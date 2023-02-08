Charles Walker’s Administration Committee has an… interesting report out this morning on the touchy topic of what to do with MPs after they’ve left Parliament. Guido will declare Walker’s interests for him – he’s standing down at the next election…

The report, entitled “Smoothing the cliff edge: supporting MPs at their point of departure from elected office”, looks at the legitimate problem faced by politicians who’ve maybe served in the Commons for over a decade, before quickly realising they have no real-world transferable skills to help them get a new job afterwards.

The solutions suggested by Walker’s committee are, however, novel. One of them includes a medal ceremony “to mark a member’s departure”. This, they suggest, could be an event with all their friends and family. Thankfully the awarding of medals would be at the discretion of the Commission, meaning the likes of Jared O’Mara and Fiona Onasanya would likely be turned down…

The report also suggests MPs should be awarded certificates to set out the “core skills which Members use.”

Worried your MP doesn’t have any core skills? Don’t – the Committee’s also thought of that. MPs standing down could receive career coaching “to help them identify and articulate their skills and experience and areas for development and future career direction”. Taxpayer cash could also be spent on universities and colleges to provide the training and certificates…

Read the report in full below…