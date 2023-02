Speaking on his first morning media round as Tory Party Chairman, Greg Hands told TimesRadio that his new deputy Lee Anderson “is a fantastic asset for the party. He is a man of great integrity.”

Greg was then quizzed on some of Lee’s views, including nurses using food banks, and previously calling the Tory Party “ghastly“. Guido’s very pleased with Lee’s appointment, though as fellow Tory MP Nigel Adams tweeted yesterday, here’s hoping the promotion isn’t designed to rein him in…