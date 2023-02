Ex-Labour MP Jared O’Mara has been found guilty of six counts of expenses fraud, totalling around £30,000. The judge, summarising the case, said O’Mara had forged invoices to fund his “extravagant lifestyle: drink, cigarettes and, above all, cocaine.” The good news for O’Mara is he was at least cleared of two other charges. The bad news is he’ll be sentenced for six counts of fraud in the same court tomorrow…