Salmond: Sturgeon’s Trans “Nonsense” Set Independence Back Years

While Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon’s relationship was already at a low eb, the former First Minister’s broadside against his successor last night was extraordinary. Launching a ferocious attack over Scotland’s Self-ID laws, Salmond decried the move as “self-indulgent nonsense” that has undermined the nationalists’ independence campaign…

“Thirty years of gradually building, building, building until we get independence over 50 per cent and then thrown away with some self-indulgent nonsense, which even if it was right, which it isnae, would hardly be tactically the most astute manoeuvre when we’re meant to be taking Scotland to its next date with destiny.”

Given the history between the two, it probably won’t surprise Sturgeon to see Salmond come out against her again. The latest YouGov poll showing support for Scottish independence drop from 53 per cent to 47 per cent in just a month might give her pause, though…