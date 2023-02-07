Good morning. The mini reshuffle is expected to start soon – as always, Guido will bring you the latest updates. Stay tuned…

11.12: Vacancies now created in the Minister of States for Housing and Trade roles

11.02: Grant Shapps appointed SoS for Energy Security and Net Zero

11.02: Michelle Donelan appointed SoS for Science, Innovation and Technology

11.02: Kemi Badenoch appointed SoS for Business and Trade. She remains President of the Board of Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities

11.02: Lucy Frazer appointed Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Moves over from MoS for Housing

11.02: Greg Hands appointed Party Chairman

10.24: DCMS sources tell Guido they believe Michelle Donelan will become the new Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology

10.15: Cabinet moved back to 1500

10.05: Guido hears Kemi Badenoch is set to become the new Secretary of State for Trade and Business

09.58: Word reaches Guido that Penny Mordaunt has been calling friends for the past few days, asking them to put in a good word with the PM regarding the vacant party chairman gig…

09.23: Nadine Dorries bemoans the split up of DCMS, joking that the move – alongside compulsory maths in school until 18 – is “like Cummings never left!”

09.20: Chris Mason reports that we’re set for a ‘Culture, Innovation and Technology’ Department, while Sam Coates says we’re going to get a ‘Science, Innovation and Technology’ department. It sounds like Coates is the one on the money…