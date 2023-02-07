Now then, Rishi Sunak’s finally made an appointment to get people talking: Lee Anderson has just been appointed to the role of deputy chairman of the Tory Party, under his new boss Greg Hands. Lee is not just the most straight-talking northerner in Parliament, he is also the only MP representing a northern seat to have received a job today.
👏 Welcome @LeeAndersonMP_ - our new Deputy Chairman of the @Conservatives pic.twitter.com/zXexdGqsGt— Conservatives (@Conservatives) February 7, 2023
Should upset all the right people – though presumably CCHQ staff won’t be too pleased to see Steve Bray set up a new camping spot on Matthew Parker St…