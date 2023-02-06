Guido hears it’s trouble in paradise at the Hemel Hempstead Conservative Association. According to local sources, a standoff between the agent Kevin Drew and Association Chair Mark Woods has spilled into open civil war involving expensive lawyers, CCHQ, and now the Watford Employment Tribunal. Happy families…

Apparently Drew accused Woods of illegally furloughing him, with Woods then suspending Drew from the association after whistleblowing that it was allegedly made fraudulently. CCHQ tried getting involved to no avail, and this morning the case headed to Watford Employment Tribunal. According to one source, the question of who foots the hefty legal bill is also causing friction within the Executive…

Guido understands Drew’s evidence file against the Executive is pretty hefty, including two meetings chaired by Woods – who’s still in post – ending when he closed the Zoom call over demands for a no-confidence vote. That, and nominating two people for Association Vice President roles… both of whom had died the year before. Should make for an entertaining case…

Please send any more information about this in confidence to team@order-order.com