DCMS have created a 28-song celebratory playlist ahead of King Charles’ coronation in May. Lasting 1hr 45 mins, His Majesty’s mixtape opens with Come Together, before royally rocking to David Bowie, Queen, and the Spice Girls. It wraps up with “King” by Years and Years. Guido leaves it to co-conspirators to decide if it belongs in the Ministry of Sound…