At the end of January, it emerged CCHQ scrapped “unconscious bias” training for parliamentary candidates, after a backlash from Tory MPs accusing the party’s HQ of pushing “divisive nonsense”. It turned out that scrapping the training was one of the last things Zahawi ever did…

Now Guido can reveal CCHQ staff haven’t been blessed with the same anti-woke move.

On Friday, staff received an hour-long session on “Anti-Muslim Hatred Awareness”, which included a group quiz on whether something is hateful or not. Staff were taught the differences between unpleasantry and hate crimes, with the implication being that it’s difficult to prove the distinction.

The lecture was part of a broader series of lectures on “awareness“, with staff receiving a similar session on antisemitism last month. They’re being spearheaded by the “Community Engagement Team” inside CCHQ, who also organise party HQ trips to places during religious festivals, including to a recent fireworks display for Diwali. Guido’s sure MPs and activists alike will be delighted to hear this is how staff are spending their time given the current dire state of CCHQ’s finances…