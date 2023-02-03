SNP Still Can’t Say if Trans Rapist is a Woman

After Nicola Sturgeon yesterday couldn’t say whether a trans rapist is a man or a woman, SNP minister Jenny Gilruth was posed the same question on Question Time. After being asked whether double rapist Isla Bryant was a woman, several times, Jenny could only respond with:

“This individual is a rapist”

The reaction of the audience says it all.

The woke confusion didn’t end there, as trans panelist India Willoughby also posed an interesting hypothetical:

“If I was on a night out and I got raped, where would I be sent? Would I be sent to a male prison? That’s where some people would like to send me. Which would be ridiculous.”

Guido isn’t quite sure that’s how it works…