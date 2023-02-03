WATCH: Piers Morgan’s Interview With Prime Minister

In a rare boon for TalkTV, Piers Morgan bagged a prime time interview with Rishi Sunak last night. The wide-ranging interview, not without it’s awkward moments, saw Rishi discuss the “nightmare job” he faces and his plans for immigration. The PM also refused to rise to Morgan’s goading and backed Boris’ political interventions, saying “all of our leaders have a way of contributing to public life and that’s a good thing”. With Liz Truss expected to return to the fray, perhaps he shouldn’t speak to soon…

The PM also had a quick and common sense response to the question “What is a woman?” – Keir Starmer take notes – and committed to publishing his tax returns. The viewing figures will be available later this morning...