Piers Morgan will be pleased this morning: the overnight BARB figures mean for once he doesn’t need to strain every muscle to put a positive shine on his viewing figures. His interview with Rishi last night pulled in an average of 120,000 for the hour, peaking at 140,000 for the first 15 minutes.

The interview was entertaining, and generated a number of headlines on his tax returns, plans on small boats and nurses’ pay. It also gave us a couple of great viral moments thanks to yet another poorly-phrased ‘coke addiction’ confession from the PM, and this brilliantly awkward silence when Piers pushed him on his wealth. From the highs of Piers’s interview, the struggling station’s Tom Newton Dunn managed to pull in just 700 viewers at one point for his paper review show an hour later…