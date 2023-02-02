Sturgeon Repeatedly Refuses to Say Whether Trans Rapist Is a Trans Woman

It appears Nicola Sturgeon still doesn’t know what a woman is. Having tied herself up in multiple knots over the trans prisoner row earlier last week – “trans women are women, but…” – Sturgeon has apparently learned nothing, and still doesn’t have “enough information” to determine whether the double rapist Isla Bryson is a man or woman. “Hoisted by her own petard” barely describes this farce…

Appearing at First Minister’s Questions today, Sturgeon said:

“I think that rapists should be considered a rapist. That is what I think. That individual has been convicted of rapes, and that, therefore, is the terminology. I’m not going to get into the individual circumstances of that particular individual’s claims to be a woman because I don’t have enough information about that. But that individual has been convicted of serial sex offences and that is the relevant consideration in terms of which prison they should be accommodated in…”

Eventually Sturgeon finally conceded “my feeling is that is almost certainly the case” that the rapist is not, in fact, transgender. You think?