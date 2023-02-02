While today may be a fallow day in the endless strikes, the sheer scale of disruption brought about by teachers’ walkouts this week is agitating Downing Street into a major crackdown on the education unions. According to the Mail, Rishi is now considering adding schools to the minimum service level bill going through Parliament. Lesson learnt…

The existing bill will already compel some doctors, nurses, train drivers and emergency responders to work during industrial action. Now, after thousands of teachers walked out across the country yesterday without informing school leadership, it could become mandatory to warn headteachers ahead of time. A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“In terms of the minimum service legislation we are retaining the ability to apply that to education. That’s not a step we are taking in the first instance. Obviously we will keep that under review and look at potential further strike action and disruption.”

Thousands of schools were only partially open yesterday, with parents left in the dark until the eleventh hour. This causes knock on effects in the private sector as parents have to stay home to mind kids…