Reform UK has launched another push to persuade Tory councillors to defect. An email passed to Guido shows that Reform’s Head of Local Government Alex Wilson – a former Tory councillor himself – said “We’d love you to join us at Reform UK”, acknowledging that “it’s a big step to leave [the Conservatives], and it’s not a decision you can take lightly.”

The email accuses the government of being impossible to differentiate from the Labour opposition:

“Many are saying the Conservative Party no longer represents true conservative values – in fact it’s almost impossible to see much difference between the current Government and the Labour opposition. Both parties are pushing higher taxes on workers and businesses, both follow the Net Zero orthodoxy that’s contributed so much to the current energy crisis, and both have failed to protect our borders against the wave of illegal immigration that will put so much pressure on the local services your Council has to deliver.”

The party has managed to pick up a handful of defectors, with two Tory councillors joining in December and another in Sunderland crossing the floor on the 20th January. Will the latest push cause more headaches for the Tories?