The parliamentary branch of Unite has agreed to begin the process of balloting to strike. As Guido previously reported, the branch represents primarily Labour MP staff, and is essentially an admission that their left-wing strike-supporting bosses are themselves underpaying staff when they decide to allocate their expenses budget.

One of the largest branch meetings in our history today met and agreed to begin the process of balloting to strike.@ipsaUK have the power to prevent this from happening but have failed to meaningfully negotiate pic.twitter.com/tTAoTQmVBF — Parliamentary Staff Branch (@unitepsbranch) February 2, 2023

The union is demanding RPI + 2%, meaning an 11% pay rise…