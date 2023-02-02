Labour Parliamentary Staffers Begin Strike Balloting mdi-fullscreen

The parliamentary branch of Unite has agreed to begin the process of balloting to strike. As Guido previously reported, the branch represents primarily Labour MP staff, and is essentially an admission that their left-wing strike-supporting bosses are themselves underpaying staff when they decide to allocate their expenses budget.

The union is demanding RPI + 2%, meaning an 11% pay rise…
mdi-tag-outline Strikes Unite
mdi-timer February 2 2023 @ 16:23 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments