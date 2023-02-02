The BBC has announced the headline presenting lineup for its upcoming relaunch of the BBC News Channel, following the merger of its domestic and international channels under one roof. A convenient way to reinvent itself “for a digital age”, or in other words, save money…

The five lucky “chief presenter” anchors are Matthew Amroliwala, Yalda Hakim, Christian Fraser, Lucy Hockings, and Maryam Moshiri. Lesser-known names, though Guido congratulates them all…

Two of those who didn’t make the cut will be more familiar, though: both Martine Croxall and Geeta Guru-Murthy have not been promoted. Co-conspirators will remember it was Martine who, just last year, couldn’t contain her on-air excitement at Boris withdrawing from the Tory leadership race. Geeta, meanwhile, made headlines three years ago after making the astute observation that a Brexit celebration rally in Parliament square had a lot of “very white” faces.

At the time, the BBC stood by Geeta, though they did bench Croxall for about a week. Now they’re both on the way out after all. Till next time…