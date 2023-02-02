It’s all change over at the Adam Smith Institute. The top neoliberal think tank is having a major shakeup of its team, with Head of Research Daniel Pryor moving on to pastures new following the recent departures of Head of Comms Emily Fielder and Director of Strategy John Macdonald (not John McDonnell). Big roles to fill. That’s almost a complete turnover of their team…

Guido can reveal Madsen Pirie and Eamonn Butler have drafted in Duncan Simpson to steer the ship. Simpson previously worked as Chief Economist at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, along with a stint as a Treasury SpAd last summer. He’s taking over as the ASI’s new Executive Director. A known face in wonk world and a safe pair of hands…

Maxwell Marlow will return as the new Director of Research, having previously been the think tank’s Development Officer and Researcher before working at Hanbury Strategy. Connor Axiotes has already taken over as the new Director of Communications, joining from Richard Holden MP’s parliamentary office. Guido also hears rumours that long time Senior Fellow James Lawson, ex-Zahawi SpAd and Microsoft Defence CTO, will soon be getting more deeply involved in setting the Institute’s strategy…