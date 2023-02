Rishi obviously had his four Weetabix this morning, hammering Sir Keir over his own record of propriety end ethics; accusing him of letting down women in his party, as well as school children thanks to the strikes. Referencing Guido’s story about Matthew Doyle’s briefing against Rosie Duffield last week, he accused Starmer of letting his right-hand man undermine his own female MPs. Tory backbenchers loved it…