Unidentified pranksters up in Blackpool have commemorated Rishi’s recent trip to the town by erecting a blue plaque on the very street where he was fined for not wearing a seatbelt. Co-conspirators who head to Squires Gate Lane will find the honour affixed to a lamp post, reading:

“Received a fixed penalty notice for being filmed passing this spot in a car whilst not wearing a seatbelt.”

Guido tips his hat…